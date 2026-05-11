Enugu ADC Debunks Party’s Collapse Into NDC

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The Chairman-elect of the African Democratic Party in Enugu State, Major General Chris Eze, retired, Monday, described as “false” reports that the structure of ADC in Udenu Local Government Area of the state had collapsed into the Nigeria Democratic Party, NDC.

The leader of the opposition political parties in Udenu LGA, Dr Frank Okenwa, had during a meeting of stakeholders in the LGA, declared that the entire structure of ADC in Udenu had converted to NDC with total support for the presidential ambition of Mr Peter Obi and Sen Musa Kwankwaso.

Reacting, Gen Eze told our reporter that “ADC is alive and well in Udenu LGA”. Eze, a former High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, while acknowledging that he is a native of Udenu, said ADC might take a legal action if the need arose over the purported collapsing of the party into NDC.

Eze also warned against alleged moves to misappropriate ADC office in Udenu LGA.

He said, “We will not allow that to happen because ADC is a legally recognised entity, and the tenancy agreement of that office is written in its name. I hereby issue a strong caveat to anybody who may be contemplating such an illegal action.”

He warned the promoters of the alleged collapse to avoid igniting an unnecessary conflagration, adding that “Udenu’s politics has traditionally been devoid of rancour”.

He said ADC “remains a serious political party, nationally, in Enugu State and Udenu LGA, and we already have a House of Representatives aspirant in the person of Chief Benjamin Eze.”