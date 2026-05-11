Police Bust IPOB/ESN Camp, Recover Weapons, 3,115 Ammunition Rounds

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The Nigeria Police Force says operatives of the Imo State Police Command have dismantled a suspected hideout linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Three suspected members were arrested during the intelligence-led operation.

According to the police, the raid was carried out on April 23 after security operatives obtained information from the confession of a suspected IPOB/ESN commander identified as Ebube Uchenna Mmaduakolam, also known as “Ebube Virus.”

DCP Anthony Okon Placid,Force Public Relations Officer, force headquarters Abuja in a statement on Monday said the operation led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of drones, arms, ammunition, and other items allegedly linked to criminal activities.

Police authorities said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and restore security across the South-East region.

DCP Okon said “The Nigeria Police Force has recorded a major operational success in the ongoing nationwide campaign to suppress violent extremism and dismantle organized criminal networks. On 23 April 2026, operatives of the Imo State Police Command conducted an operation at a confirmed terrorist hideout in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State.

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“The operation was intelligence-driven, premised on actionable information obtained from the confessional statement of a high-ranking IPOB/ESN commander, Ebube Uchenna Mmaduakolam, also known as “Ebube Virus.”

“Three suspects were apprehended at the scene and are currently in lawful custody, providing the Force with critical information pertaining to the group’s logistics networks, personnel structure, and planned operations.

“A thorough search of the enclave led to the recovery of two (2) General-Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), 3,115 rounds of GPMG ammunition, one (1) AK-47 assault rifle, one (1) pump-action shotgun, multiple units of surveillance drones, and Biafra currency in various denominations.

“The Inspector-General of Police has commended the operatives of the command for their courage, professional conduct, and tactical precision in executing the operation. The IGP noted that the recovery of this substantial arsenal significantly degrades the operational capacity of the IPOB/ESN extremist network in the South-East region, and represents a decisive blow against their campaign of terror.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its mandate to uphold the rule of law, and guarantee the safety of every Nigerian citizen”.