Enugu Community Alleges Abandonment

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The people of Okpo in the Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday, claimed that they had been abandoned by the local, state, and federal governments following the bad state of their roads.

THE WHISTLER reports that the road, which passes from the council headquarters, Ogrute, to Adigwu in Benue State, is riddled with potholes, which are often waterlogged during rainy seasons. It was gathered that about 200 metres of the road were tarred by the administration of former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi during its first term before abandoning it.

Ejike Apeh is a native of Okpo. He said, “Former Gov. Ugwuanyi gave us hope when he started the road. It was the first of its kind. But for whatever reason, it was abandoned. The abrupt manner in which the road was abandoned is also a source of flooding to Okpo. Nothing seems to have been going well since then.”

Onyema Idoko is married to Okpo. He said, “Going to my in-laws’ home is becoming challenging. I can’t drive to Okpo because of the state of the road. Okada riders charge about N2,500 for a journey of about one hour. When it rains, the road is worse. I don’t know why that road has not been fixed. Okpo is part of Enugu-Ezike, which determines who wins the election in Enugu State. The community is densely populated and is always a destination for politicians during campaigns. But once the election is over, Okpo is forgotten. Our people have shouted enough. Most have houses at Okpo but live outside the community.”

Anene, a trader at Okpo market, appealed to Gov. Peter Mbah to come to their rescue. She said, “Gov Mbah should remember us. This road is among the worst in Enugu State. It delays the development of our place. We also experience flooding due to poor water drainage.”

Anene said the road, which is about two and a half kilometres, is an old federal road. According to her, “It is a border road from Igboeze North to the Idoma-speaking people of Benue State. Due to the state of the road, the development has been reduced. We are united. We don’t have communal and insecurity crises. We live peacefully with our Benue neighbours.”

Advertisement

The Director of Information, Enugu State Ministry of Works, Ngozi Ngene, advised residents of the Okpo community to write formally to the ministry and explain the state of the road for necessary action.

She said, “They should copy Enugu Government House. Our ministry is currently mopping up the state of roads that need attention across the state. This is the right time for them to send theirs. Let them also attach the photographs. We shall send our engineers to factor theirs. It was started by former Gov. Ugwuanyi.”