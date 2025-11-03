Chad Shuts Border With Nigeria Amid Trump’s Threat

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Government of Chad has announced the immediate closure of its border with Nigeria, citing heightened security concerns over a planned invasion of Nigeria by the U.S. military

President Donald Trump had threatened to send U.S. troops to Nigeria to “wipe out” terrorists allegedly targeting Christians in parts of the country.

Military sources in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, which hosts the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), confirmed on Monday that President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno ordered a total lockdown along the Nigerian border.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama, the directive followed intelligence reports suggesting that suspected terrorist elements operating in northern Nigeria were planning to cross into Chadian territory to evade possible airstrikes and regional military operations.

The Chadian Armed Forces have reportedly been placed on alert, with troops and armoured units deployed across major border corridors linking both countries. Security checkpoints have also been reinforced to monitor movements and prevent any infiltration by armed groups.

President Déby was quoted as saying that “no armed group or foreign force will be allowed to enter Chadian soil under any disguise,” stressing that the measure was a precaution to safeguard Chad’s territorial integrity amid growing instability in the region.

The decision comes amid increased speculation about U.S. military activities in parts of the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, where extremist networks remain active despite multinational counter-terrorism efforts.

Chadian authorities reportedly said the move was not directed against Nigeria but aimed at preventing armed elements from exploiting the volatile regional environment to destabilise the country.