Enugu Guber: DSS Contradicts NYSC On Gov Mbah’s Certificate Forgery Saga

The Department of State Services, Wednesday, said the discharge certificate which Gov Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2023 general elections was actually issued by NYSC.

Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the election, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, and his party, in their petition, claimed that Mbah’s discharge certificate was forged. Edeoga, in his defence, subpoenaed NYSC, which consolidated his claims that it did not issue the certificate Mbah tendered.

However, on Wednesday when Mbah opened his defence, the DSS, under subpoena, in the statement on oath of Yamaya Isa Muhammad, stated that upon a petition by Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, counsel to Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, DSS carried out investigations on the issue of the alleged NYSC certificate and found out that it was duly issued by NYSC.

DSS, our reporter gathered, tendered their investigation report which was admitted by the tribunal as exhibit EPT/01/63. Recall that Mbah dragged NYSC to the Federal High Court, Abuja, after the national youth service agency disclaimed his discharge certificate twice.