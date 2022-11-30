Enugu LP Guber Aspirant Nnaji Not Impostor–Spokesman

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party in Enugu State, Wednesday, disassociated itself from a press release alleging that Chief Evarest Nnaji who is battling to be the party’s governorship candidate in the state is an impostor.

Comrade Ibuchukwu Ezike, publicity secretary, Labour Party, Enugu State, disclosed this in a release he made available to THE WHISTLER. He said the press release did not come from the state wing of the party, describing the writer as ‘criminally impersonating as the state publicity director of the Labour Party in Enugu State’.

Recall that the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Hon Justice Nkonye Evelyn Maha had quashed the August 4th, 2022, primary of the party that produced Hon Barr Chijioke Edeoga as the guber candidate of the party in Enugu State, and ordered a rerun primary within 14 days.

Edeoga has however appealed the ruling, which informed not holding the rerun of the guber primary as ordered by the court.

Our correspodent reports that the national secretary of the Labour Party, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, said the guber candidate of the party would be determined by the court.

Comrade Ezike, in the statement, said the position contrary to the stand of the national leadership of Labour Party is meant to cause friction in the party

According to him, “This is to mislead the public and cause friction in our party. It is a mischievous effort to bring Enugu Labour Party in confrontation with the party’s national leadership and the courts as a disobedient and contemptuous state party chapter. This shall not be tolerated.

“It sounds misleading to regard a man who has gone to court to seek redress against perceived injustice and infringement of his rights as a party member and won as not a member of the Labour Party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, therefore, Capt Evarest Nnaji is a full fledged and respected member of our party. It is important for us to always try as much as possible to make our utterances as civilised citizens of Nigeria not minding our individual interests.

“It is also very important that we don’t allow people who are not qualified to speak on behalf of the party. Let me inform all and sundry that the national leadership of the party is making efforts to resolve all issues and arrive at a legitimate option that will guarantee peace, unity and victory for all at last.

“The Enugu State Labour Party has implicit confidence in our national leaders, especially in their tireless efforts to amicably resolve the matter and bring all parties to a peaceful table.”

Meanwhile, Barr Edeoga, who had appealed the ruling, said he has respect for the judiciary.

According to him, “I am a lawyer. I have very strong respect for the judicial institution. I will be mindful to how I refer to the judicial arm no matter how I disagree with those pronouncements. The judge of the lower court has made a pronouncement. As a respecter of law, I have appealed that judgement, alongside the Labour Party.

“We have informed the electoral body about it. We are confident that the Appeal Court will reach a different determination because the basis on which the High Court reached its decision is not tenable at all. INEC was notified on time about the August 4 primary that produced me.

“The judge gave a decision that he was excluded. I am not worried at all. The Electoral Law has made sufficient provisions for the matters to be determined before the elections.”