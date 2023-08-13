Enugu Motorists Demand Tighter Security After Ugwuogo-Neke Road Kidnap

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Motorists plying Ugwuogo-Neke-Ikem road in Enugu State on Sunday, appealed for more security presence after the kidnap of some persons and killing of a community leader along the road.

The road links Enugu metropolis through Enugu East LGA to Isi-Uzo LGA. It has another arm leading to Nsukka from Ugwuogo, which recorded many kidnappings of late.

Governments proactively deployed military and police checkpoints along the Nsukka route of the road, which reduced incessant cases of kidnapping.

However, such is not the case for the route leading to Isi-Uzo. The demand for more security presence followed the Friday attack, between 7:30 and 8pm, where a community leader at Neke Odebigbo-Nike was caught in the cross-fire, leading to his death.

According to an eye witness, “Chief Cyril Mbah from Neke Odenigbo-Nike was gunned down by suspected kidnappers along Ugwuogo/Isi-uzo road, near Neke Odenigbo junction.

“He was rushing home with his daughter in his car when he ran into a group of suspected kidnappers who suddenly opened fire on him. Unfortunately, he couldn’t survive the gunshots but nothing happened to his daughter.

“The kidnappers went further, fired and flattened the tires of another vehicle approaching the scene and successfully whisked away the driver and other people on board. Till now no one is certain where they are.”

Ogbonna Eze, a driver, said, “When the attacks on Ugwuogo-Opi road became too much, it was Isi-Uzo wing that became safe. Now that the criminals have switched to Isi-Uzo route, we appeal to both federal and state governments to deploy security operatives there. People are unwilling to travel that route, making our driving job very difficult.”

Julius Eze is also a driver. He said, “Even the Nsukka route isn’t safe as such. A prominent politician in the state House of Assembly was dispossessed of his belongings along Nsukka route some week ago. His attackers didn’t recognize him, otherwise, he would have smelt pepper.”

Jonathan Ogbu resides at Ikem, headquarters of Isi-Uzo LGA. According to him, “Going to Enugu is now like going to Syria for us. When you leave, you demand prayers from your family members.

“When you return, you celebrate. I must appeal to the state government to equip her members of Forest Guards to protect our forests from these criminals. They live in bushes. Police and military operatives are mainly stationed on highways. That’s why they hardly catch these kidnappers who are mainly Fulanis.”

A native of Eha-Alumona, who declined to be mentioned, said, “I was kidnapped along Nsukka-Opi route by Opi Agu. The two men that I saw are not Igbo. They resemble people from Sudan. I’m angry because after we were released, it was the Isi-Uzo route that I followed to return to my base. Since then, I hadn’t returned home because of fear.

“If kidnapping is not stopped along that second route, it portends danger to its users because the other one is already endangered despite many security checkpoints. I commend the governments for stationing many checkpoints along Ugwuogo-Opi route, but more are expected of them because security is paramount.”