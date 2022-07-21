‘Enugu People Welcome Your Victory ‘- Ugwuanyi Congratulates Adeleke

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Thursday, said the Osun State governor-elect, Sen Ademola Adeleke, would be welcomed in Enugu State with open arms.

According to Gov Ugwuanyi, Senator Adeleke is not only from Osun State but also from Enugu State.

The governor stated this in his congratulatory message to Adeleke.

The statement, signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, described Senator Adeleke’s victory as ‘a big vote of confidence by the great people of Osun State in your capacity and competence to turn fortunes around in the state’.

The statement read in part, “The government and good people of Enugu State are happy and proud of the victory of our son, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the keenly contested 2022 Osun State governorship election.

“The governor-elect, you are not only from Osun State but also from Enugu State (the Coal City State) where you were born.

“It is an affirmation of the power of perseverance, abiding faith in God and a referendum on your long-standing investment in human capital development.

“The people of Enugu State welcome your victory and would receive you with open arms at your convenience.”

Senator Adeleke, 62, secured 403,371 votes, 28,344 more than his closest rival, the incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes.