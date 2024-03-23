Enugu Smart Schools To Begin Operations In 2025— Gov Mbah

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 260 smart schools being constructed by the Enugu State government in the 260 political wards of the state will come alive by the year 2025.

Gov Peter Mbah stated this on Saturday during a town-hall meeting he hosted at the Banquet Hall of the Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu.

He said work was already at an advanced stage in 160 wards, adding that construction of the remainders would begin soon.

The smart schools will go beyond primary school education and over 12-year compulsory and free education to every child born in the state, he said.

According to him, early life learning was included in the smart school initiative and “with that, the children will be absorbed from nursery to primary schools”.

He added, “They will be exposed to a modern learning environment. This will see a transition from chalkboard to smart boards and our pupils will no longer struggle with notebooks as they’ll be given notepads for their lesson notes. Our children are at the epicentre of our plans for the state.

“We expect that when you talk about an Enugu child, you are talking about a smart ICT child on ICT. We are also designing to factor our smart children into scholarship schemes.”

He also said his administration was planning to extend her palliative programmes to students across the state.

In the health sector, Mbah said his administration was building 260 Type II Health Centres across the wards and 30 of such health centres had already been awarded, adding that 100 would soon be awarded.

The state government has also increased the number of nurses admitted into state-owned institutions and the schools of nursing are getting the needed face-lift, he said.