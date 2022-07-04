Enugu: Two Burnt Alive For Allegedly Plucking Teenagers’ Eye, Raping Her To Death

Two persons were burnt to death, Monday, for allegedly plucking the eyes of a ten-year-old girl before raping her to death.

The girl is said to be an adopted child.

Her killers were said to have committed the crimes some weeks ago, but they had been at large.

The details of the incident are still sketchy, but a source said, “A native doctor was among the two that committed the atrocities. They were caught today, and burnt alive.

“They were burnt at Ekeoche.”

A native of the area told Daily Independent that, “The community members have been unhappy that ritualists have entered into the community.

“Only ritualists will rape a girl to death and remove her vital organs to go use it for their evil act.

“On Monday, when residents heard that the perpetrators of that evil act had béen arested by the Neighbourhood Watch group, everybody rushed to Ede-Oballa neighborhood watch office.

“The crowd overpowered the local security men and grabbed the two ritualists that killed the girl and set them on fire and watch them burn to death.

“It’s the intention of neighbourhood people to take the ritualists to the police station, but they were overpowered by the mob.”

Val Omeje, president general of Ede-Oballa community and Hyginus Ogbu, councillor representing the area, confirmed the incident.

The state police PRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to confirm the incident.