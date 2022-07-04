‘Pastors Can Go Astray’ – Ibiyeomie Reacts As American Pastor Preaches Against Tithing

The founding pastor of Salvation Ministries, Bishop David Ibiyeomie, has weighed in on the fresh controversy trailing the topic of tithing by Christians.

His reaction on Monday came about 24 hours after a foremost American preacher, Creflo Dollar, apologized for misleading his congregants about the doctrine of tithing.

Dollar had asked his congregation to throw away every book, videos and tape he had taught in support of tithing over the years, adding that if one is under grace, Jesus took away the curse of not paying tithe.

He added that “Nowhere commands that Christians should submit to a legalistic tithe system: the new testament does not designates a percentage of income a person should set aside but only says gifts should be in keeping with the income.”

Although Ibiyeomie did not mention Pastor Dollar’s name, his sermon is believed to be in response to the American preacher’s message.

Ibiyeomie, during the church’s Week of Spiritual Empowerment service monitored by our correspondent, said the subject of tithe is approved by the Bible and a pastor who condemns tithing never had a solid foundation in the study of the subject.

He said “They quote Bible upside down, that’s why you have to be a Bible student, even a pastor can deceive you, please read Bible for yourself.

“So that somebody cannot preach something up-side down and you believe. All manner of things are everywhere, some people preach tithe and they said no more tithe because they did not have solid foundation in the Bible and some of you believe it.

“What’s my business, didn’t I read my Bible? Follow anything you like, you too, read Bible for yourself, let nobody deceive you.

“Can somebody now tell me not to pay tithes? I will be foolish, I’ve read Bible for myself so nobody can preach to me, I saw it from the Bible so nobody can tell me not to pay tithes.

“I don’t need you to preach to me, I will pay tithes till I die.

“I’ve read it from the Bible, if another said grace made it, let him stay there. You can turn the Bible upside down, please don’t follow all manner of doctrines. Read Bible, God gave it to you. Pastors can go astray. I learnt all manner of gospel are in town. Any man can change any day.”