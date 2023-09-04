Enugu: Two Kidnappers, One Policeman Killed In Gun Duel

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two suspected kidnappers were killed in Enugu, the state police command announced Monday evening.

The suspects were killed in the evening of September 3 when they attempted to kidnap some road users at Ogbeke-Nike, along Ugwogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka road, THE WHISTLER gathered.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said, “The hoodlums blocked the road and shot sporadically before the operatives, some of whom were on VIPs escort duty, gallantly responded.

“Two of the miscreants were neutralized on the spot while many others escaped into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds.”

Ndukwe said one AK-47 rifle with two magazines, eighty-two and sixteen rounds of 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm calibres of live ammunition respectively; one cutlass, two mobile phones and other incriminating exhibits were recovered from the hoodlums.

He added that, “One of the police operatives who sustained a gunshot wound in the ensuing gun duel was taken to the hospital and later confirmed dead by doctors in the morning hours of today, 04/09/2023. His remains have been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

The Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, while mourning the loss of the operative, commended the entire police personnel, the neighbourhood watch group and forest guards involved in the operation for their courage.

He reiterated the commitment of the police to “ruthlessly deal with and rid the state of unrepentant criminals, especially those involved in violent crimes.”

The CP enjoined citizens of the state to remain security conscious, law-abiding and promptly report criminals and individuals found with bullet wounds to the nearest police station, or call the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send emails to [email protected] for prompt response.