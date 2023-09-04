We Will Bring Down High Cost Of Food, FG Assures Nigerians

Farmers in Nigeria will be receiving 33,000 metric tonnes of raw granular potash, which will be used as fertilizers.

Granular potash or Potassium (K) is an essential element for plants that improves water uptake, carbohydrate storage and frost and disease resistance.

It also strengthens the standing power of cereals reducing the risk of lodging and counteracting the damaging effects of excessive nitrogen.

The decision to disburse the farm material led to the inauguration of two committees, namely logistics and blending by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

Kyari said it is part of the measures to address the food security emergency in the country in statement signed by the Chief Information Officer of FMAFS, Eremah Anthonia on Monday.

He said, “In a bid to address the emergency in food security, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security. Senator Abubakar Kyari, has inaugurated two committees namely logistics and blending.

“They will work out the modalities for utilizing the donated 33,000 metric tons of granular potash raw materials for subsequent distribution of the finished products to smallholder farmers to boost food and nutrition security.

“We will not rest on our oars until the cloud foisted by the high cost of food prizes is swept off the skies over Nigeria”.

The Agric Minister added that farmers need NPK fertilizer, which was the result of process of blending Urea, Limestone granules (LSG), Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Muriate of Potash (MOP).

He also noted that two of the raw materials (urea and limestone) can be found locally, while other materials were imported; the DAP is from Morocco while the Potash from Europe.