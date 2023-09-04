Adamawa: Police Raid Criminal Hideouts, Arrest 30 Suspects

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Adamawa State Police Command in its effort to curtail criminal activities in the state said it arrested about 30 persons when it raided criminal hideouts in various locations in the state.

The Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje told THE WHISTLER that the suspects were arrested within a week in areas like Gombi, Song, Fufore, Yola South, Mayo Belwa and Demsa.

Nguroje said items recovered from them include four vehicles, five Ak 47 rifles, Fifty Nine live ammunition, five locally made guns among others, including cash worth one million six hundred and eighty nine thousand.

“Suspects will be charged to Court upon completion of investigation,” he said.

Recently, Adamawa has seen enough from the activities of kidnappers within the state.

Recall, THE WHISTLER reported earlier this year that one Apostle Jerry Hinjari, a 24-year-old President of Christ Nation International, Yola, was kidnapped along barracks road and killed on 24th January 2023.

In a similar incident, this website also reported that Pastor Mike Ochigbo and Pastor John, both of Freedom Power Chapel Yola, were also kidnapped along Barracks Roads, Yola, sometime this year, but were later rescued by the police who raided the hideout of the kidnappers.

The police have dislodge several hideouts recently but kidnappers seem to still be on the rise.