Enugu: Two Vigilantes Arrested For Allegedly Murdering 22-Yr-Old

One Anene Idu (m) and Chijioke Ezugwu, both members of the neighbourhood watch group of Mkpologwu community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, have been arrested by operatives of Enugu State Police Command for allegedly killing a boy.

The victim, one Philip Okoro (m), aged 22, was allegedly shot in his house by the duo after he was said to have resisted arrest over allegations of having links with hard drugs.

The incident happened on 29/06/2022, our correspondent gathered.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and later confirmed dead on 30/06/2022 at about 3pm by doctors on duty, police said Saturday.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement, said the victim was deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

According to him, “Two members of the vigilante group directly linked to the shooting and murder of the victim have been arrested.

“They are one Anene Idu (m) alleged to have shot the deceased, and Chijioke Ezugwu (m), the chief security officer of the local government area, said to have led the vigilantes to the scene of the incident to arrest hard drug dealers.

“Additionally, the pump action used in the act has been recovered.”

Our correspondent gathered that in protest of the death of the victim, an angry mob set ablaze the house of Mr Ezugwu, the team leader.

The state police PRO said, “The fire was put out by police operatives, who swiftly mobilized to the scene on receipt of a distress call before the building could be burnt down.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area, while the CP has entreated residents of the community to remain law-abiding and avoid acts capable of breaching public peace in the area while supporting the police in the ongoing investigation.”

The state commissioner of police, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the deputy commissioner of police in-charge of the State CID to conduct a full-scale investigation into the case of the alleged murder.

A source, on condition of anonymity, said members of the neighbourhood watch group had gone to the deceased’s house to arrest him on allegations of selling methamphetamine popularly known as Mkpurumiri.

“He resisted the arrest. He attempted to run away when he was shot in the waist,” the source said.