Establishment Bill For Ako-Nike College Of Agriculture Pass Second Reading

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish the Federal College of Agriculture and Vocational Studies, Ako-Nike, in Enugu State.

The bill, which is sponsored by the member representing Enugu East/ Isi-uzo Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Professor Paul Nnamchi, is aimed at increasing access to agriculture technological and vocational education in the country.

The proposed legislation has as its long title ” A bill to amend Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, Cap A12, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to make provision for the Establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture and Vocational Studies in Ako-Nike, Enugu East local government area of Enugu State and for related matters”.

Nnamchi, in his lead debate, said the proposed legislation is in line with the commitment of the parliament to foster sustainable development and provide relevant information for the citizens.

According to him, “the essence of this bill is to provide a highly specialised institution that disseminates knowledge related to the development of sustainable agriculture, technology, applied vocational and allied fields of studies.

“Secondly, the integration of vocational studies, alongside traditional education will address the growing demand for skilled workers in various industries. Thirdly, by passing this bill, we are not merely establishing an educational institution. We are sowing the seed for a prosperous and sustainable future for our kids.

“Once this Federal College of Agriculture and Vocational studies is established in this place, it would not only bridge the gap in non-existent sustainable agriculture technology and vocational studies in the country, it will also engender a skilled workforce for our Federation.”

After the bill was passed for second reading, the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, referred it to the House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions.