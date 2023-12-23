Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys At Strategic Locations in Sokoto

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In an effort to ensure a peaceful yuletide celebration in Sokoto State, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSDCD) has deployed no fewer than 1,200 personnel across the nook and cranny of the state.

The deployment is targeted at covering all places of worship, recreational centres and public places within in the metropolis.

Advertisement

The Commandant of the Corp CC BA Argungu in a statement made available to Journalists through the command’s PPRO in the state, Sc Hamza Adamu, stated that all divisional heads were directed to make the deployment within their jurisdiction.

Argungu affirmed the readiness of the corps to collaborate with other security agencies in the state to ensure hitch-free Christmas and new year celebrations.

He urged residents to be law abiding, vigilant and support all security agencies by relying credible intelligence for proactive measures.