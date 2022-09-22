Ex-CJN Tanko Failed To Produce 3- Year Expenditure For Judiciary- Human Rights Lawyer

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, has disclosed that the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad failed to furnish his law firm with the 3-year financial statement during his time as CJ when he requested for it in line with the Freedom of Information Act.

This was disclosed in his application to the CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, made available to our correspondent on Thursday.

He decried his predecessor’s failure to furnish him with the Certified True Copies of certain public documents revealing the monetary allocation, disbursement, and expenditure.

He wrote,” We humbly wish to bring to your notice that the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Mohammed Tanko, (your predecessor-in-title) did not furnish us with the information we requested of him via our afore-mentioned letter before he resigned from office. Consequently, we hereby humbly request that you as his successor-in-office furnish us with the request in our said letter to wit:

(1) Proof of receipt of the total funds disbursed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria as the head of the Supreme Court from the National Judicial Council from the 1st day of January 2019 to date.

(2) The Financial Statement of Accounts of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from the 1st day of January 2019 to date.

(3) Proof of the total expenditure of the Supreme Court for the period of 1st January 2019 to date including List of capital projects of the Supreme Court of Nigeria within this period.

(4) Proof of payment vouchers for each project mentioned above as well as the contract agreement.”

(5) The total amount realized from internally General Revenue within the period under request and proof of expenditure; Salary payment voucher of justices of the Supreme Court and non-judicial staff; and Salary payment voucher and other emoluments of the justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and non-judicial staff.”

The lawyer stated that he would take lawful and necessary steps to compel the CJN to disclose the information in the event of any delay or refusal to disclose the information within 7-days from the date of your receipt of this request (dated September 12).

Recall that in June this year, Ariwoola and other Justices of the Supreme Court accused Tanko of financial impropriety, maladministration, and lack of transparency in the office.

But Muhammad took a swipe at them for bringing their grievances to the public domain while maintaining that he did his best with the resources that was available in the justice sector.

Days later, in June 27 precisely , Muhammad resigned as CJN citing health challenges.

THE WHISTLER reports that when the lawyer requested from Tanko the financial statement, his office referred him to the Office of the Auditor-General of the federation.

A letter seen by our correspondent showed that the lawyer wrote to the AGF and asked to be furnished with the financial statements relating to Tanko’s tenure.