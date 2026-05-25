Fubara Sacrificed Second Term Bid During Peace Deal With Tinubu—Wike

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday disclosed details of a political agreement that led to the withdrawal of Siminalayi Fubara from the 2027 governorship race in Rivers State, while stating that the emergence of Kingsley Chinda as the APC candidate showed that “a good product markets itself.”

Wike said the decision by Fubara to step down from the race was part of a peace arrangement brokered by President Bola Tinubu to end the prolonged political crisis in Rivers State.

Speaking with journalists during an inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects in Abuja, the former Rivers governor said the agreement required lawmakers to halt impeachment moves against Fubara on the condition that the governor would not seek a second term.

According to him, Fubara breached the understanding by initially obtaining the APC governorship nomination form before eventually withdrawing from the contest.

“In the first place, he ought not to have collected the form, because the agreement was reached that the impeachment should be dropped while he should also not talk about second tenure,” Wike said.

He added that the governor’s decision to obtain the form did not demonstrate “gentlemanship” despite repeated interventions by the President to resolve the crisis.

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“We thought that Mr President had been intervening severally and pleading with the legislature not to continue with impeachment, but whatever it is, he has withdrawn and somebody has emerged,” he stated.

Wike, however, expressed confidence in Chinda’s emergence as the APC governorship candidate, describing him as experienced and widely accepted across political circles.

“Everybody knows that Kingsley Chinda is the material. He’s quite experienced. He has worked with the executive and now in the legislature,” the minister said.

He suggested that Chinda’s political profile and performance in the National Assembly may have influenced the APC’s decision to back him for the governorship ticket.

The minister spoke after inspecting several infrastructure projects in the Federal Capital Territory, many of which he said were nearing completion ahead of inauguration.

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Among the projects inspected were the Renewed Hope City in Karsana, the Old Keffi Road in Dei-Dei, the Airport Road-Kuje Road, the Kuje-Gwagwalada Road and the renovation of the Abuja City Gate.

Wike said the Renewed Hope City project was about 98 per cent completed, while work on the Old Keffi Road had reached the final asphalt and streetlight installation stages.

He commended the contractors handling the projects, including Arab Contractors, Gilmor Engineering and Julius Berger, for delivering quality work within schedule.

On the Abuja City Gate project, Wike praised Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, describing the initiative as her “brainchild.”

According to him, the project would significantly improve the appearance of the nation’s capital, especially at night.

“I’m very happy and pleased with the quality of the job and I’m sure anybody who passes here in the night will see a different city when they are coming in. They know they are coming to a city, the capital of Nigeria,” he said.