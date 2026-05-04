Gov Yusuf to Swear In Garo As Kano Dep Gov Tuesday

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Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will on Tuesday swear in Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo as the state’s new Deputy Governor.

The announcement was made on Monday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

The event is expected to draw top government officials, political stakeholders, traditional rulers, party loyalists and members of the public.

Governor Yusuf has invited stakeholders from across the state to attend what he described as a historic occasion.