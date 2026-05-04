Kano NDC Delays Congress As Political Heavyweights Join Party

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The Kano State chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its planned state congress for the election of party executives, citing a recent wave of prominent political figures into its ranks that requires additional time to manage.

The announcement was made by Adam Said Adam, Director-General of Social Media for the NDC in Kano State, on behalf of the party’s state leadership.

State Chairman Hon. Husaini Isah Mai Riga, who explained the rationale for the postponement, said the decision was necessitated by an influx of high-profile defectors and new entrants whose entry into the party demanded proper accommodation before the congress could proceed.

“The postponement became necessary following a recent influx of prominent political figures into the party,” Mai Riga said, adding that adequate arrangements were needed to ensure a smooth and inclusive exercise.

He did not disclose the identities of the new entrants or the political platforms from which they migrated, but the reference to “prominent political figures” signals that the NDC in Kano may be positioning itself as a destination party ahead of the 2027 general elections, a period that has seen significant realignment activity across the state’s political landscape.

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Mai Riga assured members that a new date for the congress would be announced once all necessary preparations had been concluded.

The NDC is one of several opposition and third-force parties operating in Kano State, a politically competitive environment dominated by the ongoing rivalry between the All Progressives Congress and other major platforms.

Further details on the congress rescheduling are expected in subsequent communications from the party.