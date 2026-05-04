Kelly-George Joins Rivers APC Governorship Race, Banigo Seeks Re-election

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A former Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, Dax Kelly-George, has reportedly joined the growing list of governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that Kelly-George has obtained the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, signalling his intention to contest in the forthcoming governorship election.

He is said to be an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Other aspirants in the race include the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, both of whom have also picked up nomination forms.

In a related development, the senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Ipalibo Banigo, has purchased her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to seek re-election in 2027. Also, former Rivers State PDP chairman, Felix Obuah has purchased his Nomination and expression of Interest forms in the same Senatorial district as Banigo.