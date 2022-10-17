Excitement In Delta Community As NNPC Empowers 300 Women With Poultry Incubation System

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was excitement on Monday in Ugbuwangue, an oil production community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, as 300 women were empowered with solar-powered poultry incubation management system by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The community women who had just undergone a five-day training on improved local chicken production techniques could not hide their joy as the NNPC management launched the distribution of their testimonials and starter packs.

The Group General Manager of National Petroleum Investment Management Services Ltd, Mr Bala Wunti,

said the distribution process, which was scheduled in batches, will continue until the end of November this year.

Wunti who was represented at the event by Clementina Arubi noted that the completion and inauguration of the project were in furtherance of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the NNPC.

She said, “We will continue to consistently champion the implementation of Sustainable Community Development projects that will positively impact the lives of the citizens of this country.

“We know that this facility will help provide relief to the people for the purpose it is intended. We also encourage the graduates to take advantage of the opportunity to empower themselves economically.

“Today distinguished guests, the project we are commissioning is a purpose built, fully equipped with state-of-the art facilities.”

Responding, a representative of the Olu of Warri and Ola-Aja of Ugbuwangue community, Pa Agidotan Edede Yonwuren, commended the management of NNPC for extending their corporate social responsibilities to the womenfolk in Ugbuwangue.

He urged the oil firms to keep up the positive relationship.