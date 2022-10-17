JUST IN: Goodnews For Students As Bayero University Announces Resumption Of Lectures

Education
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Bayero-University-Kano
Bayero University, Kano

The management of Bayero University, Kano has disclosed to its students and host community that it will resume normal academic activities effective Monday, 24, October.

Advertisement

This was disclosed in its special bulletin dated October 17, seen by our Correspondent.

The announcement comes after the Academic Staff Union Of Universities, ASUU, recently resolved to call off its eight months strike which began on February 14, 2022.

The industrial action, although, based on demand for adequate funding of its institutions, had to be called off following two court rulings which agreed that lecturers must return to class for the sake of the students.

RELATED
Education

Gbajabiamila: FG, ASUU Must Begin ‘Critical Conversation’ On Future Of Public Universities

Education

ASUU: ‘Our Issues Are Yet To Be Satisfactorily Addressed But We’ll Suspend Strike Because Of Buhari, Others’ Appeals’

The BUK’s bulletin which was signed by the Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs, Lamara Garba, stated that the resumption was approved by the school’s management at a meeting.

“Following the suspension of the strike action by the ASUU, the management of Bayero University, Kano, after its meeting on Thursday, 13, October, 2022 wished to announce that the University will resume normal academic activities effective Monday, 24, October, 2022.

“Consequently , students are to resume academic activities with effect from Monday, 24, October, 2022,” the bulletin read.

Aside BUK, it is expected that other federal universities will follow suit since its union had asked its members to return to class.

You might also like

Gbajabiamila: FG, ASUU Must Begin ‘Critical Conversation’ On Future Of…

ASUU: ‘Our Issues Are Yet To Be Satisfactorily Addressed But We’ll Suspend Strike…

ASUU Suspends 8 Months Strike

ASUU Strike: University Students To Know Fate Thursday As Union Meets

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.