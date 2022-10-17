JUST IN: Goodnews For Students As Bayero University Announces Resumption Of Lectures

The management of Bayero University, Kano has disclosed to its students and host community that it will resume normal academic activities effective Monday, 24, October.

This was disclosed in its special bulletin dated October 17, seen by our Correspondent.

The announcement comes after the Academic Staff Union Of Universities, ASUU, recently resolved to call off its eight months strike which began on February 14, 2022.

The industrial action, although, based on demand for adequate funding of its institutions, had to be called off following two court rulings which agreed that lecturers must return to class for the sake of the students.

The BUK’s bulletin which was signed by the Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs, Lamara Garba, stated that the resumption was approved by the school’s management at a meeting.

“Following the suspension of the strike action by the ASUU, the management of Bayero University, Kano, after its meeting on Thursday, 13, October, 2022 wished to announce that the University will resume normal academic activities effective Monday, 24, October, 2022.

“Consequently , students are to resume academic activities with effect from Monday, 24, October, 2022,” the bulletin read.

Aside BUK, it is expected that other federal universities will follow suit since its union had asked its members to return to class.