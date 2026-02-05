Expert Shares Ancient Secrets To Neutralize Snake Venom

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In the wake of a recent snakebite-related death of 26-year-old singer, Ifunanya Nwangene in Abuja, a renowned expert in traditional medicine has come forward to share ancient remedies that have been used for centuries to treat snake venom.

Director of Research and Development at the Department of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Kingsley Nnalue in an interview with THE WHISTLER, stated that traditional methods can help neutralize snake venom and save lives.

According to Nnalue, immediate action is crucial when a snakebite occurs, also adding that the patient must try and stay calm to avoid fast spread of the venom.

He added that pawpaw leaf and cashew tree bark have been reported to have anti-venom ingredients, which were tested and trusted by our forefathers.

“You can chew pawpaw leaves and swallow the liquid. There is also another one. Cashew tree bark. This practice is normally done in Nsukka, Enugu State. Some people also use it for the treatment. They use a knife to get the bark and chew. The liquid has the ability to neutralise the venom,” he said.

Speaking on what attracts snakes to houses, he explained, “A snake can enter a house where there is a frog; they will be pursuing the frog and enter the house. Also, it happens with rats too.”

On whether there are things people can put around their houses to prevent snakes from coming in, Nnalue mentioned Akuinu (bitter kola) and garlic can help repel snakes, while keeping surroundings clean and free of debris can prevent snake encounters.

“You have to keep your compound clean. Make sure there are no bushes around or any holes. Also, a snake can enter inside a soak away pit that is opened. They love those places,” he said.

Nnalue emphasised the importance of traditional medicine, citing the World Health Organisation’s designation of August 30 as African Traditional Medicine Day.

He believed further research on snakebite treatments is necessary to unlock nature’s antidotes.

“Most of our forefathers, what made them to live long is that they are in green, I mean green leaves. So it is not the synthetic medicine that has a lot of side effects and other things. Everything in traditional medicines, especially in plants, are well-designed.

“Their saponins combine to make it holistic. Normally, our forefathers, they believe in the practices and it worked for them. You heal the soul, the body and the spirit. If any of them are in conflict, the body may not do well. In fact, the world is coming back to that,” he said.