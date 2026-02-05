Super Eagles Goalkeeper Nwabali Quits Chippa United

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chippa United have announced the departure of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who has been released from the club following a mutual agreement.

The club confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday, disclosing that the Nigerian international had submitted a formal transfer request seeking to leave.

Despite signing a three-year contract extension in 2024, Nwabali reached an agreement with Chippa United to release him from his contract.

Chippa United expressed gratitude to Nwabali for his services since joining the club in 2022 in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read: “Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated.”

Similarly, Nwabali also shared an emotional farewell message to Chippa United’s supporters in a video on social media on Thursday.

He posted: “It was more than a family. To my lovely teammates, dear coaches, amazing fans and the best chairman in the world. As I stand here to say farewell, but more than a goodbye, I want to say thank you. The memories we’ve shared, the hard fought victories, the setbacks we turned into lessons, the laughs and the tears are moments I will carry with me forever.

“I leave with a heart full of gratitude and a lifetime of cherished memories. This isn’t just a farewell, it’s an appreciation for every moment you’ve given me. The lessons I’ve learned here will stay with me forever, and even though I may not wear the shirt anymore, a part of me will always remain with this club.

“To the club chairman, thank you for being such a father figure to me ❤️. Thank you for the honor of letting me be part of this story. I wish you all success and happiness in the seasons ahead.

“Thank you — and farewell. Until we meet again”

Nwabali joined Chippa United from NPFL side Katsina United in 2022, and made about 70 appearances for the club.

He is attracting interest from other clubs within the Premier Soccer League, as well as suitors in Europe and Saudi Arabia.