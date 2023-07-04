FACT-CHECK: Fani-Kayode Goofs Again, Falsely Claims Abia Governor Did Not Hang President Tinubu’s Portrait In Office

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made a claim that the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, did not hang President Bola Tinubu’s official portrait in his office at the Abia State Government House.

According to Fani-Kayode, Governor Otti refused to display the President’s portrait, stating that Tinubu is not his President.

“…the Obidient Governor of Abia state refuses to put the President’s official portait (sic) on his office wall or in his official residence claiming that Tinubu is not his President,” the former aviation minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Screenshot from Fani Kayode’s Twitter account (@realFFK)

However, a fact-check by THE WHISTLER showed that Fani-Kayode’s claim is false.

Photos shared with this newspaper clearly show that President Bola Tinubu’s portrait is indeed displayed on the wall in the conference room at Governor Otti’s office.

The photo shows President Bola Tinubu’s official portrait hung on the wall in Governor Alex Otti’s conference room.

Also, reacting to similar allegations in some online publications, the Abia State Government dismissed claims that the absence of Tinubu’s picture in some offices in the Government House was due to the Otti administration’s none recognition of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

“We don’t have the governor’s portraits in most offices because this is a new government. We have placed some pictures and ordered for more. It has nothing to do with politics.

“The day the governor met with permanent secretaries we still had the former Governor Ikpeazu’s portrait in the banquet hall. It is criminal to say that the person who was duly sworn in as president will not be recognised. It doesn’t make sense; and we don’t think it is in that direction,” Otti’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said in a statement.

VERDICT: The claim is FALSE as there is evidence to refute Femi Fani-Kayode’s assertion. Displayed portraits in Otti’s office confirm that President Bola Tinubu’s official portrait exists in the Abia Governor’s office.