Families Of Kaduna Train Attack Victims Storm Transportation Ministry, Demand Release Of Relatives

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

Families of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on Monday stormed the Ministry of Transportation, Abuja, with placards, pleading for the release of their loved ones.

The development followed the release of a recent video by their captors, who were seen flogging the male victims while demanding that the Federal Government yield to their demands.

The terrorists threatened to kill, sell or enslave them if the government fails to meet their demands.

The relatives in Abuja gathered at the ministry to plead with the authorities to quickly secure their release.

Details later…

