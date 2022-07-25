Peter Obi Moved By Gold-Winning Athlete’s Tears For Nigeria In Tweet About Leaders

Mr Peter Obi, Monday, congratulated Tobi Amusan on winning the 100m hurdles gold medal and setting a new world record.

Tobi Amusan recorded the feat at the World Championships held in Eugene, United States. The victory makes her the first Nigerian athlete to win gold at such an event.

Amusan, 25, recorded 12.06-second performance on Sunday to clinch the medal. The timing was announced as a world record, but was later cancelled as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit.

Prior to the final, she had broken the world record by clocking 12.12 seconds in the semi-final at Hayward Field.

She started slowly, but recovered to outwit Jamaica’s silver medallist Britany Anderson.

Quoting her, “The goal was to come out and to win this gold.

“I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at these championships. You know, the goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus.”

Mr Obi, the presisential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, congratulated Amusan via his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record.

“Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.”