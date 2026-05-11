Family, Plateau Youth Protest Alleged Forced Conversion, Detention Of Teenager

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The family of 17-year-old Jinkai Yusuf Simon has called on security agencies and child protection authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance after she reportedly left for school in Zaria, Kaduna state, and did not return home.

Jinkai, an SS1 student of St. Bartholomew’s Secondary School, is the youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Simon Yusuf, who are of Ngas origin from Plateau State but currently reside in Banki, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the family, the teenager had been living with her elder sister, Jennifer Yusuf Simon, in Kuregu, Zaria, before she was reported missing on March 9, 2026.

Speaking with journalists, Jennifer said her sister left home for school as usual but failed to return later that day.

“She went to school that morning, but when it became late and we could not reach her, we became worried and started searching for her,” she said.

The family said concerns deepened after a neighbour reportedly informed them that Jinkai’s school bag had been seen with a younger child linked to one of her friends identified as Rukkayya.

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According to the family, further checks revealed that some of the missing teenager’s personal belongings were no longer in the house.

Jennifer alleged that inquiries later pointed to possible communication between Jinkai and a man identified as Abdulsamad, though the claims have not been independently verified by authorities.

The family also stated that school officials confirmed the student attended classes on the day she disappeared but reportedly left the school premises shortly after examinations began and did not return.

According to relatives, some classmates later mentioned that the teenager had previously spoken about plans to relocate to Kano State.

The matter was subsequently reported to community leaders, religious authorities, and security agencies in Zaria.

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Family members further claimed that they were later shown photographs allegedly depicting the teenager dressed in a hijab, alongside documents purportedly obtained in Kano State indicating changes to her name and personal details.

However, the authenticity of the documents and the full circumstances surrounding the teenager’s disappearance have not been officially confirmed by law enforcement authorities.

The family has appealed to the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, child protection agencies, and human rights organisations to intensify efforts to locate the teenager and establish the facts surrounding the case.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Youth Council has also expressed concern over the incident, describing the allegations surrounding the teenager’s disappearance as disturbing and deserving of urgent investigation.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Bahal Nanpyal Mark, the council called for a thorough investigation by relevant security and child protection agencies, including the DSS, police, and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The council urged authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of the teenager while also calling for calm and restraint as investigations continue.

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“We call for a swift action to secure the rescue, protection, rehabilitation, and safe reunification of Miss Jinkai Yusuf Simon with her family”

“The authorities should also identify, arrest, and prosecute all individuals involved in this criminal act, to ensure justice is served and to deter future occurrences”

The council said that that the case bears the clear markings of child trafficking, exploitation, and abuse, adding that as a minor, Miss Jinkai cannot legally give informed consent, and any attempt to manipulate her identity, age, or religious affiliation constitutes a grave injustice that must not be tolerated

Legal and child rights advocate Hayatudeen Ali said cases involving missing minors require careful and professional handling, particularly where issues relating to religion, identity, or possible coercion are alleged.

He stressed the importance of allowing security agencies to conduct independent investigations capable of determining whether the teenager left voluntarily or may have been subjected to undue influence or manipulation.