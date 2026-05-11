JAMB Fixes Deadlines For 2026 Admission Exercise, Names UTME Top Scorers

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the deadlines for the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

The Board also released the names of the top scorers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede disclosed this on Monday at the 2026 Policy Meeting held in Abuja.

He said the deadline for public universities is 31st December, 2026, while private universities have until 30th November, 2026.

For polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of education, the deadline is 31st December, 2026.

Oloyede warned that all institutions must adhere to the schedule.

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He said institutions that fail to conclude admissions within the stipulated period will no longer have access to the list of candidates on the Central Admissions Processing System platform.

On the 2026 UTME results, Oloyede announced that Owoeye Danella Jesudunsin from Ekiti State, who sat for the examination in Ogun State, emerged as the highest scorer with 372 out of a possible 400.

He said Jesudunsin chose the University of Lagos as her first choice to study Medicine and Surgery.

The score is three points lower than last year’s top score of 375, recorded by Okeke Chinedu Christian from Anambra State.

Enwere Kinsley Ikenna from Imo State came second with 370. Ikenna, who wrote the examination in Lagos State, selected Nile University as his first choice to study Computer Science.

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In third place was Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel from Ondo State with 369.

He listed the Federal University of Technology, Akure as his first choice and intends to study Software Engineering.