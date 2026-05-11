TCN Compensates Over 2,000 Residents Along Kaduna–Kano Power Corridor

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that it has compensated more than 2,000 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) along the 330kV Double Circuit QUAD Conductor Mando–Rimin Zakara transmission line linking Kaduna and Kano.

According to the TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the second phase of the compensation exercise began on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Shika, Zaria, as part of ongoing efforts to clear the Right of Way (RoW) for the project.

Mbah explained that TCN prioritises full RoW clearance before construction to ensure safety, protect infrastructure, and allow smooth project execution.

She added that the exercise is being implemented in collaboration with the Federal Government and the African Development Bank.

The project manager, Omobola Odusoga Sobo, noted that about 5,500 people were identified as affected along the corridor, with the current phase covering roughly 2,000 beneficiaries in communities within Kaduna State.

TCN Managing Director and CEO, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, was also commended for supporting the process, alongside cooperation from traditional leaders and community stakeholders.

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The District Head of Rigasa, Arc. Muhammed Aminu Idris, said the engagement between TCN and communities had been largely transparent, noting that while full satisfaction is difficult in such projects, the process remained inclusive and consultative.

He expressed optimism that the transmission line would significantly improve electricity supply and stimulate economic activity across Kaduna, Zaria, and Kano industrial corridors.

The compensation exercise included screening and verification of beneficiaries, during which affected persons were required to present original documents before payment was made, ensuring only legitimate claimants were covered.

Beneficiaries, including Mallam Lawal Abubakar and Shehu Muhammad, commended TCN for what they described as a fair and transparent process, pledging continued community support for the project.

The Mando–Rimin Zakara transmission line, which includes a Turn-In Turn-Out (TITO) connection at the new 2x150MVA 330/132/33kV substation in Jaja, Zaria, is part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s power transmission capacity and improve grid reliability nationwide.