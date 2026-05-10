30-Year-Old APC Aspirant Sparks Reactions After Kaduna Reps Screening

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A 30-year-old aspirant vying for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Mahmud Sadis Buba, has stirred conversations online following his screening by the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State.

Buba, widely known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, became the subject of social media discussions after a video showing his interaction with party screening officials surfaced online on Sunday.

Dressed in traditional attire, the aspirant responded to questions about his age, educational qualifications and reasons for seeking elective office.

However, it was his youthful appearance that drew the attention of many Nigerians online, with some expressing surprise that he had attained the constitutional minimum age of 30 required to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.

During the screening, Buba stated that he is 30 years old and the eldest among nine children.

Explaining the motivation behind his ambition, he said members of his constituency encouraged him to step forward and represent them.

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“Help to pass the screening, having passed the requirements, because people called me to serve them, and I will serve. I am not doing this for myself,” he said while addressing the panel.

The aspirant also revealed that he is contesting the APC ticket against the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency.

When asked why he intended to challenge the serving representative, Buba replied, “It is not from me. It is from the people.”

Buba currently serves as chairman of the ‘Tinubu–Uba Sani Agenda ’27’ support group and recently purchased the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

The development has generated mixed reactions online. While some users praised his composure and confidence during the exercise, others criticised the nature of some questions directed at him, describing them as dismissive and unnecessarily focused on his youthful looks.

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Supporters of the aspirant have described him as a grassroots politician whose emergence reflects increasing youth participation in Nigeria’s political process.

Buba, who holds a NECO certificate, has also reignited conversations around age, merit and inclusiveness in the country’s political landscape.