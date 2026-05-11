Eko Tourism Foundation Pushes To Position Lagos As Global Hub

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The Eko Tourism Foundation (ETF) has reaffirmed its commitment to positioning Lagos as a leading global cultural tourism destination by harnessing the state’s rich artistic, historical and creative heritage to attract visitors, investments and international recognition.

Chairman of the Foundation’s Governing Council and former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this during a visit by the Foundation to the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) at Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, on Monday.

Speaking during the visit, Mohammed described culture and heritage as the bedrock of successful destination marketing, noting that Lagos possesses all the qualities needed to emerge as one of the world’s foremost cultural tourism capitals.

He described the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art as “a sanctuary of memory, identity and civilisation,” adding that it represents the kind of cultural infrastructure capable of driving sustainable tourism, strengthening national pride and enhancing global visibility.

“This visit is not a courtesy call. It is a statement of intent,” Mohammed said. “The Eko Tourism Foundation is declaring, in the clearest possible terms, that culture is the soul of tourism. No destination can successfully market itself to the world without first understanding, preserving and celebrating what makes it unique.”

The former minister praised the vision and contributions of renowned art collector and philanthropist, Prince Yemisi Shyllon, describing the museum as a world-class institution dedicated to preserving Nigerian art and heritage while using culture as a tool for education, historical consciousness and social transformation.

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According to him, Lagos enjoys unique advantages in history, visual arts, music, fashion, cuisine, film, architecture and the broader creative economy, all of which should be strategically packaged for global promotion.

“Our mission is bold and unapologetic: we exist to bring the world to Lagos,” he said.

“Not just for our beaches or business districts, not just for the energy and spectacle of Detty December, but for our history, our heritage sites, our food, our music, our film industry, our arts, our fashion and our architecture.”

Drawing comparisons with major global tourism destinations, Mohammed noted that millions of tourists visit Paris for the Louvre Museum, New York for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Cairo for the pyramids, stressing that Lagos must build similar international recognition around its own cultural landmarks and creative institutions.

He further revealed that the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art has increasingly become a destination of choice for international visitors to Nigeria, reflecting growing global interest in Nigerian culture and creativity.

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Mohammed also called for stronger partnerships among museums, universities, galleries, creative hubs and tourism stakeholders, noting that thriving tourism destinations are built on authentic and diverse cultural experiences.

“The mission of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum aligns naturally with ours,” he said. “Together, institutions like this can help place Lagos firmly on the global cultural tourism map and redefine how the world experiences Nigeria.”

He thanked the leadership of Pan-Atlantic University and the management of the museum for hosting the Foundation, adding that the visit had further strengthened ETF’s determination to promote Lagos as a world-class tourism and cultural destination.

“We leave here not just inspired, but even more determined to bring the world to Lagos,” he added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the YSMA Advisory Council expressed readiness to collaborate with the Board of Trustees and Governing Council of the Eko Tourism Foundation in achieving the objective of “bringing the world to Lagos.”

Other members of the Eko Tourism Foundation present at the event included Chief Gabriel Idahosa, immediate past President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Lagos and Abuja Continental Hotels; and Erelu Abimbola Dosunmu.

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Also present were the Vice Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Enase Okonedo; Museum Director, Jess Castellote; Chairman of the YSMA Advisory Board, Adedotun Sulaiman; Grand Donor and Chairman of YSMA, Prince Yemisi Shyllon; alongside other distinguished guests.