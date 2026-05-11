OPINION: The Return Of Matawalle To Kano Pilgrims Agency

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The decision of the Kano State government to appoint Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Matawalle, a retired Permanent Secretary and seasoned hajj administrator, as Director-General of the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency has clearly underscored Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s sincerity to ensure that the advanced stage in the preparations for the 2026 hajj operations did not derail, following the abrupt resignation of Alhaji Laminu Rabiu from the pilgrims’ body.

Laminu Rabiu threw in the towel as the Director-General of the agency early this year when it was apparently clear he would soon be replaced, as he chose to remain with his long-standing political boss, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) when Governor Yusuf, along with a large number of his supporters, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is the third time Matawalle has headed the pilgrims’ agency. He first headed the place as the Executive Secretary from 1992 to 1994. He came back for the second time to oversee the agency in 2010 when he successfully organised hajj for about 6000 pilgrims. And again, Matawalle is now at the helm of affairs at the oldest pilgrims’ agency after his February 2, 2026, appointment to oversee the organisation.

Expectedly, Matawalle’s appointment was widely applauded, as he was largely considered a better match for Laminu Rabiu, who left a huge vacuum after his exit at a time very close to the start of the 2026 hajj operations. Rabiu is himself a seasoned hajj administrator, having headed the pilgrims’ body at three different periods, and therefore, his replacement with another equally shrewd hajj leader was the best option.

I was a reporter for the Daily Times newspaper for Kano State when Matawalle was first appointed as the agency’s Executive Secretary in 1992, and when he returned to the pilgrims board in 2010 for the second time to oversee the place, I was also in Kano, this time as Daily Trust’s Regional Editor, North. Then, journalists used to cover every bit of development at the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, a news beat where one could easily get captivating stories, particularly during the hajj operations.

Advertisement

Matawalle is somebody renowned for his enviable record of hard work, commitment, and efficiency in any official work assigned to him when he was in the public service. As a senior public servant, his first most significant official assignment was perhaps his deployment to the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, where he held sway as Executive Secretary between 1992 and 1994. He proved his mettle when he organised and controlled 10,000 pilgrims, culminating in successful hajj operations.

It was during this period that he seamlessly overhauled the conduct of the Hajj Savings Scheme, in addition to introducing a system whereby pilgrims’ luggage was taken from pilgrims’ lodges and checked in for them instead of individual pilgrims engaging in such a tedious exercise. It was ensured that none of the pilgrims’ luggage was left behind in Saudi Arabia after the hajj operations. It must be acknowledged that it was the first time Kano pilgrims were accommodated in hotels instead of local houses.

He would also continue to be remembered for the only plaza still standing within the premises of the agency, built at that time and commissioned by His Excellency, the then civilian Governor of Kano State, Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim. The defunct 1992-1993 State Assembly appreciated his outstanding performance at the pilgrims board. It conferred on him a Merit Award for the “meritorious conduct” of hajj operations for two consecutive years.

As a Permanent Secretary in 2010, he was redeployed to the agency as its head for the second time, and this was when the person heading the organisation quit to join a gubernatorial race. Though his stay then was brief, he was able to organise successful hajj operations for about 6000 pilgrims through a similar policy thrust applied in the past. It was also during the short period that the foundation of a new office block at the agency was laid, and the project was later completed when he left at a time it reached the lintel level.

Matawalle’s third coming at the agency looks more challenging as a result of intermittent and drastic policy pronouncements on hajj by Saudi authorities. The most daunting, for instance, was the upload of 3620 pilgrims’ data into the designated Saudi pilgrims’ portal within the frame of two weeks. By the time he took over, one week had already gone by without anything being done to comply with the data upload policy.

Advertisement

Be that as it may, the agency under his watch was able to eventually surmount the daunting challenges as it secured visas for all its intending pilgrims, and all other necessary arrangements have virtually been completed for the airlift of Kano pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

And from the look of things, all is now set for the airlift of Kano pilgrims, billed to commence from Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2026, as the Director-General remains committed to improving pilgrims’ welfare, logistics, and transparency in the 2026 hajj operations. Matawalle expressed satisfaction with the standard of accommodations secured for the pilgrims, even as he established a staff welfare desk to improve service delivery and productivity.

Governor Yusuf’s choice of Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Matawalle to oversee this year’s hajj operations, given his vast experience in hajj management, is a clear indication that the Kano government is really interested in the desired result – a successful hajj exercise. This is achievable as Matawalle’s appointment was merit-based and devoid of any political consideration.

– Umar is Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria