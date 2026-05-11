Shettima, Obasanjo, Wike Headline 2026 Southern Kaduna Festival

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Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and at least five state governors are expected to attend the 2026 Southern Kaduna Festival scheduled to hold between May 28 and May 30 in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

The organisers of the annual cultural event, the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai (retd.).

According to the statement, Shettima will serve as the Special Guest of Honour during the closing ceremony, while Obasanjo is expected to attend as the Father of the Day.

The organisers also announced that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, alongside five governors, would attend the event as guests of honour.

The 2026 edition of the festival is themed “Embrace Diversity, Build Bridges” and is aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence, unity, dialogue, and economic cooperation among the ethnic and religious groups in Southern Kaduna.

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According to the organisers, the theme reflects the desire of the people of Southern Kaduna to strengthen harmonious relationships and encourage peaceful interaction across social and religious divides.

The statement added that the festival would also serve as a platform to promote tourism, attract investors, encourage local businesses, and improve the image of Southern Kaduna.

Activities lined up for the three-day event include cultural parades, traditional dance performances, exhibitions of indigenous cuisines, symposiums, arts and crafts displays, and sporting events such as marathon races, archery, dambe, and badminton competitions.

The organisers recalled that the maiden edition of the festival held in 2023 was themed “Experience Unity, Celebrate Culture,” while the 2024 edition focused on “Preserving Heritage, Igniting Progress.”

They noted that previous editions attracted prominent personalities including Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur.

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The organisers further disclosed that distinguished sons and daughters of Southern Kaduna who have excelled in public service, business, academia, sports, security, and other sectors would be honoured during the event.

Award recipients are expected to receive honours including the Southern Kaduna Grand Commander award.

The statement added that all activities would take place at the Kafanchan Township Stadium in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The committee also called on corporate organisations, development partners, government agencies, and individuals to support the festival.