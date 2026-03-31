Fani-Kayode Accuses Opposition Of Plot To Distabilise APC

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A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused opposition figures of deploying fake news to destabilise the government and weaken the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said the alleged strategy was aimed at creating tension within the ruling party and undermining confidence in its electoral prospects, urging members of the APC to remain united.

“It is clear that the strategy of the opposition is to spread fake news in the media in order to create tension and panic in the ranks of the Government and the ruling party, knock our heads together, create dissection in our ranks and plant doubts in our minds about our ability to win,” he said.

His comments come after he denied a media report claiming that he was rejected by the German government as an ambassador.

An online platform had reported that his ambassadorial posting was rejected over alleged ethnic and religious slurs.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had approved the posting of the former minister as an ambassador-designate to a Central European country.

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Returning to his remarks on the political climate, Fani-Kayode cited what he described as false claims about political alignments.

“Every day they come up with something new like the fake news about the Governor of Nassarawa State working for Atiku. Tomorrow it will be someone else,” he said.

He warned that the political space was becoming increasingly charged, calling on party members and supporters of President Bola Tinubu to prepare for a tough contest in the next election cycle.

“The space is getting heated up now and judging by their level of desperation and their inclination for disinformation, those of us that are in the APC and that are supporting President Tinubu must close ranks and brace ourselves for the mother of all struggles in 2027,” he said.

The former minister also expressed confidence in the ruling party’s chances.

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“No matter how many local collaborators and traitors with the help of their foreign friends that are trying to destabilise our Government and country and set us on fire one thing remains clear, light cannot be overcome by darkness and evil cannot prevail over good,” he stated.

He further called for greater mobilisation within the party, particularly the inclusion of young people in political activities.

He also expressed confidence that the President would secure re-election, adding, “By God’s grace, the President shall be re-elected in 2027, and Nigeria shall continue to go from strength to strength.”