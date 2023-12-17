Fans React As Osimhen Scores, Provides Stunning Assist For Napoli

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles Star, Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in the 2-1 win over Cagliari in a 2023-24 Serie A encounter on Saturday.

He also provided a world-class assist for Kvicha Kvaratskhelia in the second half of the encounter.

Advertisement

Osimhen won the 2023 African Player of the year award on Monday, and he celebrated the triumph with a goal 24 hours later against Braga in the Champions League.

He scored his first Serie A goal since October with a well placed header in the 69th minute to give Napoli the lead.

Leonardo Pavoletti restored parity for Cagliari three minutes later to make it 1-1.

Osimhen provided a sublime assist for Kvicha Kvaratskhelia when he skilfully juggled the ball in front of three Cagliari players with his right thigh before laying on a low cross for his teammate to make it 2-1.

Advertisement

Football fans have taken to Social Media to wax lyrical about the moment of brilliance from the Super Eagles striker.

FAJ Sports wrote on X: If football is an art, where does Victor Osimhen stand? What a craft!

Chuma Nnoli wrote on X: It’s nice to see Victor Osimhen scoring in consecutive games for Napoli after winning the Africa Player of the Year Award.

“The Nigerian star keeps showing any doubter why he’s the undisputed best from our continent.”

Ibukun Aluko wrote on X: “The next club Victor Osimhen signs for already have a Ballon D’Or potential with them. I will pick this boy over Haaland everyday.”

Advertisement

Osimhen has now scored seven goals for Napoli in the Serie A this season.

The victory lifted Napoli up to the fourth position on 27 points, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan.