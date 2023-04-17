Fashola Evades Question On Tinubu’s Dual Citizenship Saga

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, evaded questions about the dual-nationality status of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Advertisement

Fashola, while appearing on Sunday Politics repeatedly dodged questions on the Guineanee diplomatic passport of Tinubu, saying the issues don’t matter to the Nigerian people.

Asked again if Tinubu holds a dual citizenship, Fashola talked about how Tinubu had surmounted several obstacles in his quest to be president adding that governance is not about sainthoood.

When the show host, Seun Okinbaloye, pointed out, for the third time, that the question on Tinubu’s dual-nationality was still unanswered, the works and housing minister went on talking about the story of Abraham Lincoln and how Tinubu was alleged to own Oriental Hotel.

Asked the fourth time, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said he has no information about Tinubu’s dual-citizenship, “I know he carries a Nigerian passport. I don’t know about dual citizenship. I know he resided abroad when he went into exile.”

“I don’t know if they gave him American citizenship. What does that have to do with the results of the election? The last time I checked, I think the Nigerian constitution allows you to have dual citizenship. Doesn’t it?” he asked.

Advertisement

Section 137 (1)(a) of the Nigerian Constitution says a person will not be qualified to be president if “he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a country other than Nigeria.”