Fayemi Declares For President, Says Nigeria Has Chance For Good Governance With Him

By Isuma Mark
Kayode-Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State Governor

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, has finally declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, saying the country will witness good governance if given the chance.

Fayemi who declared at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Wednesday in Abuja, said Nigerians should blame the elites for the country’s woes but assured that with him, the country is guaranteed good governance, national unity, and cohesion.

The APC presidential primary comes up between May 30 and June 1st, 2022.

Fayemi joined other aspirants from the South West in their quest to get the party’s ticket.

 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Mr. Bola Tinubu, and former Ogun State Governor, Ibukunle Amosun are all aspirants.

Other aspirants from other zones are the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige; Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade and others at the presidential primary.

