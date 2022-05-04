Twitter: Elon Musk Considers Imposing Fee On Govt, Commercial Users

Billionaire businessman and current owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has said that the microblogging platform might begin charging a ‘slight fee’ for its government and commercial users.

Musk, however, noted that the app would always be free for casual users.

He made this known in a tweet during the early hours of Wednesday.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” he tweeted, adding “Some revenue is better than none!”

Last week, it was reported that Musk told banks he was willing to help in developing new ways to monetize tweets and sash salaries of Twitter executives in order to cut down costs at the company.

He also told banks that he planned to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral, Reuters reported.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday which Musk attended with his mother, he said the reach of Twitter was only “niche” and he would want a much bigger percentage of the American population to be on it. Twitter has 229 million daily users worldwide.

Musk finally acquired Twitter last week Monday after a lot of back and forth between him and the Twitter board, after he first acquired a majority stake in the company.

Musk bought the company for $44 billion at $54.20 per share. He was to provide a $21 billion equity for the sale after securing commitments from other parties to provide the rest of the money.