FCCPC Restates Zero Tolerance For Infraction As Federal Medical Centre Domesticates Patients’ Bill Of Rights

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection C.ommission on Wednesday has restated its zero tolerance to consumer abuse in the healthcare and other sectors of the economy.

This is just as it commended the management of the Federal Medical Centre Jabi for domesticating the Patients’ Bill of Rights.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukere said these during an event in Abuja held for the domestication of the PBOR by the FMC.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had in July 2018 launched the bill, which is meant to articulate the rights of patients in the health care sector.

The bill was aimed at effectively addressing the issue of consumer abuse in the health care sector.

It highlights the responsibilities of patients and eliminates prevailing ambiguities regarding the legitimate expectations patients should have when receiving care from providers.

Also, as a standard setting effort, the bill is a transparent benchmark that empowers consumers to recognize, demand and insist that their rights be respected, while guiding providers about the scope and extent of their obligations to patients.

Under the bill, patients can demand rights to relevant information in a language and manner they understand, right to timely access to detailed and accurate medical records and available services, right to transparent billing and full disclosure of any cost and right to privacy and confidentiality of medical records.

Others are right to clean, safe and secure healthcare environment; right to be treated with respect, regardless of gender, race, religion; right to receive urgent, immediate and sufficient intervention and care in the event of an emergency and right to decline care subject to prevailing laws upon full disclosure of the consequence of such a decision.

Speaking at the event, Irukera expressed satisfaction with the quality of healthcare services currently being provided by the FMC.

He described the Patients Bill of Rights as a game changer in the efforts of government to ensure value for money for patients.

Irukera noted that the bill had given patients control over the cost of their treatment and ensured that they were treated well during an emergency.

He also said that it provided sufficient information for them to take the right decisions about their health care, among others.

He said, “What our country needs is for us to scale up what you are doing at FMC. The PBOR is vital for us in Nigeria. I am truly impressed about the performance of FMC. I am inspired that the FMC is signing up to domesticating the PBOR. This is to show that you are ready to be held accountable.

“Your action is absolutely commendable and exemplary. Beyond what you are doing with respect to patient care, you are catalyzing others to do better. People will be able to hold you accountable when you don’t perform.”

In his address of welcome, the Chief Medical Director, FMC, Prof Saad Ahmed said that the Centre will continue to discharge its mandate in line with global best practices.

He said, “For us, we have said that we won’t be happy if any patient leaves this hospital unhappy. If a patient comes here and we fail to discharge our duties, then we have failed. Our staff are well motivated. We are doing well but we can still do better.”