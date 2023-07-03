Just In: Many Trapped As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja

Many are feared trapped under the rubble after a four-storey building still under construction in Dape, Lifecamp, Abuja reportedly collapsed

The incident which happened on Monday at about 4 pm at a construction site in the swampy Dape area near the Berger Clinic, trapped no fewer than 20 persons.

According to reports, the four-storey building had an underground facility.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Federal Capital Territory Fire Service are currently at the site to rescue victims.

The Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, who confirmed the incident to PUNCH said rescue operations were still ongoing and could not yet confirm any casualties from the incident.

