FCT Minister Wants More NYSC Members Posted To Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, seeks for upward review of National Youth Service Corps members posted to Abuja.

He made this known when he received a delegation from the NYSC headquarters led by the Director-General, Brig. Gen. M.K Fadah, who was on a courtesy visit to his office.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, Bello expressed FCTA’s support for the activities of the NYSC.

The minister who described Brig. Gen. Fadah as “very capable and competent,” congratulated him on his appointment as the 19th head of the NYSC.

He affirmed the FCTA’s support for programmes aimed at the realization of the mandate of the NYSC.

Bello further directed the upward review of the number of corp members accepted by the FCTA for the one-year mandatory service to the nation while stressing that under his watch, no youth corp member has ever been rejected.

He said, “All my life I have never rejected any corp member. So, we will take in more numbers but we are not going to keep them in the city. We are going to post them to the Area Councils”.

The NYSC DG appreciated the minister for his support for the NYSC , especially the support provided during orientation exercises and acceptance of corps members posted to the FCTA.

While commending the Minister for the various developmental projects across the FCT, the DG solicited the support of the FCTA in the renovation of the FCT orientation camp hall.

Present during the visit was the Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, Director, Human Resource Management, Malam Bashir Muhammad, Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir, the Director, Special Duties, NYSC, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, the FCT Coordinator, NYSC, Mr. Abdul Suleiman as well as other senior management staff of the FCTA and the NYSC head office.