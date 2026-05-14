Sokoto Approves N1.46bn For Governor’s Bulletproof SUVs, Other Vehicles

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The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved over N1.46bn for the procurement of official vehicles for the Office of the Governor, including three bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs, two Land Cruiser Prado vehicles, and a coaster bus.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday after the council meeting, commissioners for Land and Housing, Youth and Sports, Finance, and Transportation—Barrister Nasiru Dantsoho, Engr. Mustapha Kofar Marke, Engr. Muhammadu Jabbi Shagari, and Hon. Bala Kokani—outlined the decisions reached.

They also announced approval of N438m for the purchase of six buses to strengthen the state’s mass transit system.

In addition, the council approved N733.2m for the renovation of the International Conference Centre and N340.5m for the procurement of two payloaders for the Ministry of Environment.

According to the commissioners, the council further endorsed contracts exceeding N5bn covering the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, procurement of bulletproof vehicles, road rehabilitation, and other infrastructure projects across the state.

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Specifically, N1.079bn was approved for the comprehensive renovation of the NYSC orientation camp.

For road infrastructure, the government approved N2.2bn for the rehabilitation of 36 roads across the state, while the Airport Road project received an additional N894.6m allocation.

The council also approved N398.6m for the development of a livestock centre aimed at boosting livestock production and related economic activities.

The commissioners said the approvals reflect the administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure, transportation, environmental sanitation, and public service delivery across Sokoto State.