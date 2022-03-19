FCT Police Not Part Of Purported Strike Action – CP Babaji

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command says its operatives are dedicated to serving residents of the city and will not partake in the purported strike action scheduled for March 26.

This came days after the Nigeria Police Force mandated the Assistant Commissioners of Police and Commissioners of Police to sensitize junior officers against the alleged strike action.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, in a flyer shared by the command at weekend, said strike is not an option.

“Fear Not! We’re too committed to service. No Strike In FCT,” the flyer read.

Junior officers of the Force had allegedly planned to embark on the strike action over the non-implementation of the new police salary structure, inadequate welfare packages as well as insufficient working kits.

But the Nigeria Police Force management, in a wireless message on Wednesday, called on the senior officers to enlighten the junior officers on the adverse effect of the strike especially on the “already bad image” of the police.

Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, “directed the immediate computation of salary under the new structure and tax relief/exemption for officers for immediate implementation.”