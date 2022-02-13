FCT Polls: PDP Re-elected In Bwari, APC wins Gwagwalada

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has been declared the winner of the Bwari Area Council Chairmanship Election that held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the candidate of the PDP, MrJohn Gabaya, as the Chairman-elect having polled 13,045 to defeat his closest challenger,Mr Audi Shekwolo of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 7,697 votes.

Mr Gabaya was re-elected for a second term of two years.

The INEC Returning Officer, Mr Amochi Madu, who announced the result on Sunday morning said the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr Abubakar Abdullahi, polled 603 votes to come a distant third position.

Below is the breakdown of the votes as announced by INEC.

Chairman Bwari Area Council Result

Total Valid Votes 21,990

Total Rejected Votes 456

Total Vote Cast 22,646

Total Number of Registered Votes 23,1215

Total Number of Accredited Voters 22,706

In the Gwagwalada Area Council, the candidate of the APC, Mr Jubrin Abubakar, was declared as the Chairman-elect.

Abubakar, a former chairman of the council, defeated his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the PDP.

Abubakar polled 11,125 votes and was declared winner by the INEC Returning Officer, Mr ID Umar.

Kassim of the PDP polled 9,597 votes.

Below is the detail as declared by INEC.

Chairman (Gwagwalada) Total

Total Valid Votes 21,037

Rejected Votes 739

Total Votes Cast 21,776

AAC 22

ADC 81

APC 11,125

APGA 106

APM 37

Labour 40

PDP 9,597

PRP 26

SDP 3