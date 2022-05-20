FCTA Marks 100 Houses For Demolition In Abuja Estate

Following the reoccurring flooding in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has marked 100 houses for demolition at Trade More Estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

Out of the 100 houses marked, no fewer than 30 have been demolished as of Thursday.

According to the FCT Taskforce Team led by the FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, the purpose of the demolition was to mitigate flooding.

In September 2021, it was reported that at least three persons were killed after a downpour at the estate located in Lugbe District.

Attah said the recurring flood in the area has also resulted in damage to property, especially during the rainy season.

“Some developers are fond of carrying out excessive development on the flood plain in Trademore Estate in violation of building codes and the master plan of the FCT. This situation is also very disturbing to the FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, who authorised the demolition exercise.

“All the houses that are going down were marked and some have been marked as long as three years ago. Some were marked at foundation level, window level, and roofing level. The final marking was about four days ago. And we gave them 48 hours plus an extended grace of 24 hours,” he said.

According to Attah, the FCTA was still engaging critical stakeholders at the estate on how they can use the Solution Act to determine the fate of the remaining 70 marked buildings.

He restated hesitance of the FCTA to pay compensation for the marked buildings, noting that there was neither a building plan, approval nor allocation on the flood plain.

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER reported how some residential houses were submerged in the Dogongada and Apo-Dutse areas of Lokogoma and Gudu Districts of the FCT following a downpour on May 4, 2022.