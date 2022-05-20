BREAKING: Riot In Gwagwalada Over FCT Minister’s Order Extending Tenure Of Area Council Chairmen

By Munyal Manunyi

A riot broke out at Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council, on Friday morning over the extension of the tenure of the chairman and councillors of the area council.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, had ordered the extension of the tenure of council chairmen and councillors by one more year following a court judgment.

Roads leading into Abuja have been barricaded with rioters burning tyres. 

But security operatives arrived the scene to restore normalcy.

At the time of this report, security operatives have succeeded in securing passage of traffic.

Details shortly…

