FEC Approves N9.2bn For Model Schools, HIV/AIDS Drugs

The Federal Executive Council has approved N9.2 billion for the construction of model schools and the supply of Anti-Retroviral Drugs to treat HIV/AIDS patients and the construction of roads.

The approval was issued on Thursday, in a meeting presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

During the meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, listed the states where the model schools would be constructed to be, the Federal Capital Territory, Katsina, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Imo, Lagos and Edo, adding that the seven schools will cost N4.6 bn.

He further said N1.6bn has been injected to the National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS for the procurement of anti-retroviral drugs, among others.

FEC also approved N3bn for sewage design and construction in the FCT.